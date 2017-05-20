Ex-Wife Sues Steve Harvey For ‘Soul Murdering’ And Child Endangerment

TV host Steve Harvey might have ended his relationship with ex-wife Mary L. Vaughn more than a decade ago, but he still faces massive financial ramifications from the bold claims Vaughn has made about their time together, which includes “severe mental pain and suffering.”

Vaughn filed the lawsuit earlier this week for $60 million, with court documents revealing she “attempted suicide by self-medicating [in] an effort to stop the pain.” In their marriage, which lasted from 1996 to 2005, Vaughn claims that Harvey’s behavior led to “severe emotional distress” which caused a plethora of medical conditions for both herself and her family over the last 15 years.

As if the personal trauma wasn’t enough, Vaughn is also suing for alleged child endangerment, torture, kidnapping, breach of contract, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and “soul murdering.” The lawsuit goes so far as to claim the Harvey “brainwashed” Vaughn, implying theft by deception.

After the lawsuit was filed, Harvey’s lawyer, Brandon R. Williams issued a statement about the litany of claims.

“Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit,” the statement claims. “The complaint is merit-less, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the complaint.”

Prior to Vaughn, Harvey had been married to Marcia Harvey for 14 years. Following his separation from Vaughn, Harvey married Marjorie Elaine Harvey in 2007.

In 2013, Vaughn was jailed for 30 days after taking to YouTube to air her grievances with her former husband. This act violated a gag order in regards to the pair’s separation, leading the court to hold her in contempt.

This is only the most recent controversy Harvey has been at the center of the past week, as a memo that was circulated around his staff revealed just how much the TV host enjoys time to himself.

The memo asks of staff, “Do not come to my dressing room unless invited….Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly,” and also, “Do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

Many were quick to criticize Harvey for his behavior, but he stood by his word when asked about the orders.

“I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in,” he explained to Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it.”

