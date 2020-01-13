Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter Lori Harvey Charged in Hit and Run Case

Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of TV personality Steve Harvey, has officially been charged in a hit and run case she was involved in last year. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reportedly charged Harvey with one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage, TMZ reports. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Harvey is expected to be arraigned later this month after crashing her Mercedes SUV into another vehicle in October in Beverly Hills, resulting in her car flipping over onto its side.

TMZ reported that witnesses saw Harvey texting and driving when she slammed into a Toyota Prius. Police arrived quickly and reportedly found Harvey a short distance away, walking down the street, having FaceTimed her father Steve. The second driver reportedly pulled Harvey from her car.

Harvey, 22, was not taken into custody for the incident, although she was cited with a ticket. At the time, police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

“She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene,” the Beverly Hills Police Department told OK! magazine. “Not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court.”

Hours before the accident, Harvey was seen dining at Nobu in Malibu with a female friend. The crash also came just after it was reported that she split from rumored boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Him and Lori had a fun fling but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now,” a source told E! News at the time. “He is not ready to be in a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now.”

Today, Harvey and rapper Future continue to fuel dating rumors, with Harvey posting an Instagram Story video of Future kissing her on the cheek Saturday.

“Life is good,” she wrote on the video along with a diamond emoji. She’s been documenting the pair’s Jamaican vacation on social media with friend Jordyn Woods even making an appearance during the trip.

Harvey and Future first sparked dating rumors in December when he posted a photo of himself and Harvey on his Instagram Story. She was posing in leather pants, a cropped top and a diamond chain. “Flawless,” he captioned the photo. “Tap for details.”

Future has had a number of high profile relationships, including his previous engagement to singer Ciara. Those two called it quits in 2014 and share 5-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn. He has five other children from previous relationships.

