Steve Harvey Recalls Most 'Painful' Mistake of His Hosting Life

Steve Harvey's Miss Universe 2015 mix-up was one of the largest memed events posted and the comedian reveals it's the most "painful" mistake he's ever made in his hosting career. At the competition, Harvey wrongly announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez as the pageant winner. After the celebration, the former King of Comedy had to come back on stage to decrown Miss Colombia and then fix the situation by declaring Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach, as the official winner. “They said, we’ll announce the second runner up, and then we’ll have standing there the first runner up and Miss Universe, and we’ll do it that way,” he said on Kevin Hart's Comedy Gold Minds podcast. Though, he says there was a third name added to the teleprompter. “I looked at the next card. I said, ‘Miss Colombia!’”

“I took my stupid ass back out there. I should have let them announce it the next day in the newspaper. I wouldn’t have caught none of the hell I caught,” he said of the mistake. The fallout from the event placed Harvey at the center of a hailstorm of insults. He reveals the moment was the "worst week" of his career. He also told the fellow comedian that people threw rocks labeled "puta" at his Atlanta home following the now-infamous event.

While he still recounts the moment as "painful," the Family Feud host has left the past in the past. He continues to host the Miss Universe pageant as well as Family Feud (which he started in 2010). He also headlines the FOX New Year’s Eve special from Times Square in New York City, a stint he's had since 2017.

Lately, he's been talking about his daughter Lori Harvey's latest boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. "You know what, I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him," Harvey said while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Because I got rid of all of them [Lori's previous boyfriends]. All of them. Some of them snook in through the back door and lasted a lot longer than I wanted. This guy is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys. I met his father, I sat up with him, we've talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him."