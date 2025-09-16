Sterling K. Brown Reveals Painful Injury — But He Still Persevered to Present at Emmys

Paradise actor Sterling K. Brown worried viewers of last night’s Emmys as he wheeled on stage on a knee scooter.

Presenting the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award last night alongside Paradise co-stars Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden, the 49-year-old actor had his left leg propped up on a scooter as he rolled on stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an Instagram video posted last Tuesday, the actor revealed he had torn his Achilles “doing something athletic, as I am known to do,” he said. “Not something super dangerous or anything. I just took a step, and it felt like somebody stomped on the back of my heel… For the folks that know sports, they know that the recovery can take a little bit of time.”

“Going to do it after the Emmys so I can motivate myself to go and try to celebrate with my cast and the producers of Paradise, because we got recognized and it would be nice to be out there and chillin’,” he continued in the video. That goal was ultimately achieved.

In the video, he said he was putting out the video so he wouldn’t have to explain his injured state to colleagues, friends, and Emmy viewers.

“I know I’m gonna have to have this conversation a bunch of times with a bunch of people. So hopefully, this will sort of condense the number of times that I’ll have to share some unfortunate news,” he said.

Paradise season one is currently streaming on Hulu.