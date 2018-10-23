Stephen King Takes on President Donald Trump in Latest Tweet

Stephen King is not letting up on his Twitter tirade against President Donald Trump, with another call-out posted on Monday night.

“Donald Trump’s campaign message in two words: Be afraid,” the author wrote. “My campaign message in two words: Be brave.”

King has been an outspoken opponent of President Trump since the early days of the 2016 election, and has fired off countless jabs against him in the last several years. King is an avid user of Twitter — the same site where the president speaks directly to his base. King has acquired a large following of people who stand against the president, though of course President Trump’s supporters snap back at him from time to time.

“Stephen King for president!” one person responded to King’s tweet on Monday.

“If you run against him in 2020 (if he makes it that long), you will have my vote,” echoed another. “Nothing you could do would be scarier than what Trump has already done.”

“Everything he does is to stoke fear in his base,” added a third person. “And they react. Knowledge is the best defense against fear.”

“Fear not what you don’t understand,” replied a supporter of the president. “Educate yourself on all facts & recognize you never get the whole truth from one source.”

King did not spend any time conversing with his followers in the replies section. The author stokes a lot of debate on social media, but he does not typically engage in the circular arguments that follow. He did, however, reply to one of the president’s own tweets on Monday about immigration.

“Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Southern Border,” the president wrote. “People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable!”

“Jesus, man–you act like the Red Chinese army was invading,” King replied. “They’re just a bunch of scared and hungry people.”

King has repeatedly called for President Trump to be removed from office, though he is not keen on Vice President Pence as a replacement, either. He has referred to Pence as “creepy” in various tweets. He has not, however, responded to the calls from his fans for he himself to run for president.

The author’s most recent book, Sleeping Beauties — co-written with his son, Owen King — came out one year ago this month.