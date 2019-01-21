Stephen King Blasts President Donald Trump’s Media Remarks With NSFW Jab

Stephen King has joined the many people using social media to offer their opinion on the current government shutdown, with the author sharing his thoughts on Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 20.

The shutdown, the longest in the nation’s history, was ordered by President Donald Trump in an effort to finance his planned border wall. King used Twitter to slam POTUS for the move, calling on him to end the shutdown.

“Hey, Donald–Stop worrying about the media and do your f—in’ job,” King wrote. “You can start by ending your idiotic shutdown.”

The author was referring to the fact that Trump had recently tweeted about his coverage in the media, including a tweet in which he wrote, “Many people are saying that the Mainstream Media will have a very hard time restoring credibility because of the way they have treated me over the past 3 years.”

King has previously spoken out against Trump multiple times, including a November 2018 tweet in which the Carrie author called for Trump’s impeachment in regards to the president’s statement about Saudi Arabia, his treatment of his daughter Ivanka and Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, respectivey.

“Trump condones murder, then explains it’s okay for his daughter to do what he wanted Hillary Clinton locked up for,” he wrote. “Oh, and his AG is a f—ing crook. Impeach.”

King isn’t the only celebrity to comment on the government shutdown, with rapper Cardi B recently sharing her thoughts on the shutdown in an Instagram video.

“I just wanna remind you that it’s been a little bit over three weeks,” she said. “Trump is now ordering…federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid…This is serious. Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a…wall.”

“I feel like we need to take some action,” the rapper continued. “I don’t know what type of action…because this is not what I do. But…I’m scared.”

Cardi B added that Trump “promised these motherf—ers something that you know you couldn’t do. You promised these f—ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible. But they voted for you and you promised them this s— so now you have to do it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Lamparski