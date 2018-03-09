Stephen Belafonte Accuses Mel B of Being Drug Addict, Alcoholic

The ugly split between former Spice Girls member Mel B, also known as Melanie Brown and estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, just got uglier.

Days after Brown accused her ex of showing their daughters videos of ISIS beheading captives, Belafonte, a film producer, returned the favor by appealing to retain visitation rights to see Brown’s 10-year-old daughter Angel Murphy Brown, whose biological father is comedian Eddie Murphy, but raised primarily by Belafonte. He also accused Brown of being a drug addict and an alcoholic.

Belafonte claimed that a 2014 incident where Brown was hospitalized after banging her head on a door was actually due to her overdosing. He then said she falsely claimed the bruises from the hospital’s EKG machine and IV drip were the results of domestic abuse.

“He says she is so addicted to drugs and alcohol she walks into walls because she’s drunk in the middle of the day,” TMZ reported. “He says she is so wasted sometimes she will pull down her pants and try to urinate on the couch in front of the kids.”

Brown attempted to block Belafonte’s visitation with a court filing on Monday, according to The Blast.

“When I was not present, Stephen thought it was funny or educational (I still do not know) to play videos of ISIS beheading individuals for Phoenix (age 19), Angel and even Madison (age 6). This was entirely inappropriate for such young girls, who do not understand what is happening in the videos. Angel has repeatedly told me about these videos and that she was scared and frightened that Stephen would expose her to such gruesome images,” Brown wrote, according to The Blast.

Brown’s 19-year-old daughter Phoenix confirmed her mother’s claims about the videos.

“He got us all to watch men being beheaded with chainsaws by ISIS,” Phoenix said.

On the subject of those videos, Belafonte called them “blatant lies,” saying he’s never searched for those types of videos.

The duo started dating in 2007 and were married in the summer of the same year, mere months after the news of Murphy being the biological father to Brown’s second child broke out. The two split in March 2017, but the divorce wasn’t finalized until December.

Belafonte’s producing work has slowed down drastically in recent years, with his last credited film being the Nicholas Cage cop drama Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans in 2009. He also worked alongside his wife back in 2010 as an executive producer for two episodes on her reality show Mel B: It’s a Scary World.