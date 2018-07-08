Actor Stephen Baldwin Celebrates Daughter Hailey’s Engagement to Justin Bieber

Stephen Baldwin celebrated the huge news on Sunday that his 21-year-old daughter Hailey Baldiwn was engaged to pop singer Justin Bieber.

“Sweet smile on my face !” Baldwin wrote. “Me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB. Let’s all pray for His will to be done, Love you 2 so much !!!”

He then congratulated the two by tagging their Twitter profiles.

Baldwin, a devout Christian, also posted an quote from Ephesians 5:25-27 from the Bible that had to do with husbands loving their wives. The posts have since been deleted but were reposted by other accounts.

Hailey Baldwin’s dad tweeted this about Hailey’s and Justin’s engagement and deleted this off Instagram. pic.twitter.com/pB7vJ9npKn — Hailey Baldwin News (@hrbdaily) July 8, 2018

News of the couple’s engagement first broke on Sunday morning.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told PEOPLE. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

The couple had previously dated and broken up before getting back together early in the summer. TMZ reported Bieber proposed in the middle of a restaurant while the two were on vacation down in the Bahamas.

Bieber’s parents reacted to the news on social media on Sunday morning.

“Proud is an understatement!” Jeremy Bieber wrote. “Excited for the next chapter!”

“Love Love Love Love Love Love Love,” Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette wrote.

Neither Bieber nor Baldwin have officially confirmed the rumors on social media as of Sunday afternoon.

The fan reaction on social media was somewhat mixed, as some were happy to see the two together while others were sad the 24-year-old singer was no longer on the market.

“Apparently Justin Bieber is ENGAGED… no one talk to me…. I need time to heal,” wrote one upset fan.

“I PUT MY PHONE DOWN FOR TWO HOURS AND JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN GET ENGAGED… WHAT,” another loudly wrote.

Others compared the relationship to that of comedic actor Pete Davidson and singer Ariana Grande, who got engaged weeks into their relationship.

The Saturday Night Live cast member confirmed the engagement on an episode of The Tonight Show in late June.

“I feel like I won a contest, it’s so sick,” Davidson said to host Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s f—ing lit man, Jimmy,” he continued. “It’s so funny when you’re walking down the street, and dudes, they’re like (hat tip),”

