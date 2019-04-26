Stefanie Sherk Fans Rocked After Cause of Death Comes Out

Stefanie Sherk fans have been rocked after the model and actress’ official cause of death has come out.

According to The Blast, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office revealed that Sherk died of anoxic encephalopathy. This is a where the brain is cut off from its oxygen supply and as a result there us a loss of brain function.

Sherk’s death was officially ruled a suicide by asphyxia and drowning, and many of her fans have taken to social media to express their sorrow over the tragic news.

“Awe RIP dear lady and her family. Much love and healing to her loved ones,” a fan tweeted.

“Much too young. Have them all in my prayers,” another fan said.

“I wonder what she was going through that she decided to take her own life,” someone else commented.

“So sad…RIP thoughts too all family and friends and fans,” one other fan commented.

Very shocking……

My prayers and condolences are with the family..!!

On Tuesday, a statement was posted to the Instagram account of Sherk’s husband — actor Demian Bichir — that read, “Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully.”

“It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever,” the statement continued.

“We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace,” the statement concluded.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.