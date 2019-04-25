Stefanie Sherk’s Death Has Fans Commenting Condolences and Hoping for Comfort

Stefanie Sherk’s death has rocked Hollywood, and fans are taking to Instagram to comment condolences and hope for comfort,

Sherk’s death was announced on the Instagram account for her husband — actor Demian Bichir — whom she had been married to since 2011.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the post, fans and close friends have expressed sympathy over the loss, with actress Diane Kruger writing, “Oh Demian, I’m so sorry I had no idea. I’m sending you so much love in this difficult time.”

Actor Richard E. Grant posted a series of heartbreak emojis, and model/actress Arielle Kebbel said, “Sending so much love to you and your family. I will continue to pray for you all during this difficult time.”

“Querido y estimado Demian, Im sorry for your great loss. We are sending you love and prayers. I know you are well taken care of with your family but If you need anything please count on us carnal! Palabra. Bendiciones para ti y tu familia,” one follower said.

“I am so sorry for your immense loss. I could tell just from the way you posted about her that she was the light of your life. The world will be a darker place without her. I send love and wishes for comfort and healing to you and your family,” another commented.

The statement posted to Instagram read, “Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully.”

“It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever,” the statement added.

“We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace,” the statement concluded.

Bichir and Sherk did not have any children together, though he has one child from a previous relationship. Sherk was 37 years old at the time of her death.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay / Getty Images