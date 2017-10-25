Former ‘View’ Co-Host Star Jones Is Engaged

Star Jones is engaged to her boyfriend of a year, Ricardo Lugo. The former View co-host announced the happy news on Monday at an event in New York City.

“We’re engaged,” the 55-year-old Jones told Us Weekly at the Angel Ball sponsored by Casa Noble Tequila. She added with a laugh, “Not talking about it.”

Jones and Lugo were first spotted together at the 8th Annual Children’s Museum of the East End Family Affair in New York in July 2016. The couple went to the event with Lugo’s son Jake. “This is my family,” she told People Magazine at the time.

“He’s wonderful,” Jones told Us Weekly of her new fiance. “I’m happy and that’s all anybody outside of my family needs to know.”

This will be Jones’ second marriage. She was married to Al Reynolds, an investment banker, for four years before their divorce in 2008.

Jones was a host on The View from 1997 to 2006, but has returned periodically.

Last year, VH1 greenlit a series based on Jones’ 2011 novel Satan’s Sisters, a book about five female co-hosts who host a popular TV show called The Lunch Hour. The hosts are friends on the air, but have very different lives filled with drama off the set.

In March 2016, Vanessa Williams was cast to star in the series. It was retitled Daytime Divas and aired this past summer.