Spice Girls Member Emma Bunton Reacts to Mel B’s Claims About Relationship With Geri Halliwell

Spice Girls member Emma Bunton is giving her two cents on Mel B‘s claims about a relationship with Geri Halliwell.

Baby Spice was asked about Brown’s claim she and Halliwell had a sexual relationship when they were younger. In an appearance on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin with Sky, Bunton admitted she had not seen the Piers Morgan interview where Brown made her claims but she thought it was a riot.

“Do we want to talk about the Piers Morgan interview? I think it’s genius. I think Mel B dropped a gossip bomb in true Hollywood PR style” Evans shared during the show, as first reported by Hello! Magazine. “I think Mel B and Geri will have to sing ‘2 Become 1!’”

Bunton laughed at Evans’ suggestion and admitted she had not seen the interview.

“It’s the first I’ve heard of it!” Baby Spice said. “With Mel B, you have to take everything with a pinch of salt – she’s great fun.

Chris laughed and responded: “It’s got to be good for business, it’s just a laugh!”

Emma then joked, saying: “I felt left out!”

Scary Spice first made headlines during an interview with Morgan, when she shocked fans at the reveal that she and Halliwell previously had a sexual relationship.

In a transcript of the interview, Piers asked the former America’s Got Talent judge, “Did you or didn’t you with Geri Halliwell…did you sleep with her?”

“Yeah, we all slept in a bed together but not ‘like that’ all of us,” the 43-year-old singer replied.

“Did you sleep with Geri ‘like that’? Piers followed up.

Brown responded, “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”

“It was just that once,” she continued. “And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won’t deny it. Because it was just a fun thing.”

Halliwell denied her bandmate’s claims in a statement last week, though she assured the moment would not affect the pop group’s upcoming reunion tour in the U.K. and Ireland.

“It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days,” the statement from Halliwell’s representative read. “She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family.”

The statement added Ginger Spice is looking forward to having an “amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories,” adding how “Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years. She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria.”