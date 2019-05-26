Spice Girls’ Mel B Admits to Breast Implants, Other Plastic Surgery

Mel B revealed she went under the knife for several cosmetic procedures during a telling interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

The interview aired on ITV on Saturday, according to Daily Mail. During their talk, the Spice Girl admitted to host Piers Morgan that she’s had various “nips and tucks” throughout the years after Morgan questioned if she was “born with” her current looks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Come on, you know it’s not!” she replied.

“Let’s go through the charge list, boob job?,” Morgan asked.

“Well you could say it in a nice way! Breast augmentation,” Mel B quipped back.

She admitted to having other surgeries as well, but declined to delve any deeper than that. She also did not say on the show whether she was done having surgeries, or had others planned for the future.

During the same interview, Mel B talked a bit about the Spice Girls reunion. She called bandmates Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner “b—-es,” adding that she was “gutted” Beckham opted out of the tour. As for Horner, Mel B said she was still holding a grudge after the singer left the band in 1998.

“I was so sad and I was really, really, really angry because we started this together, us five, and it wasn’t meant to happen if it’s not us five. And she left in Oslo on my birthday, the day before my birthday, just to really stick it to me. What a b—-,” she said.

Daily Mail reported that Mel B admitted to having slept with Horner. Mel C was shown looking on in shock while the conversation played out. She did not, however, share any thoughts with Morgan.

The Spice Girls comeback tour has been rife with issues, and none of them are related to being down two members. Attendees at the tour’s opening date complained about sound issues throughout the performance.

“There’s something wrong when the crowd at [Spice Girls] concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad,” one fan wrote.

Mel B addressed fan complaints in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin,” she said. “We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better.”

Mel B was the only member of the Spice Girls to address the issues. The rest focused on celebrating their reunion. Several band members thanked fans for coming out and supporting them.