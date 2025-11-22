Spencer Lofranco, ‘Gotti’ Star, Dead at 33

Gotti star Spencer Lofranco has died.

According to Deadline, he died on Tuesday, per an Instagram post by his brother, Santino Lofranco. He was 33.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports that the actor’s death is being investigated in British Columbia, Canada and the cause has not been determined. Spencer Rocco Lofranco was born on Oct. 18, 1992 in Toronto, Canada and was raised in Thornhill, Canada. His mother, Amy Lofranco, was an opera singer.

(Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

In a statement to Facebook, Santino wrote on Thursday, “To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 – November 18, 2025.”

After studying acting as a teenager at the New York Film Academy, Lofranco’s first major role came in 2013 with At Middleton. He appeared in the indie romantic comedy as Conrad Hartman, a high school senior touring a college campus. Lofranco later landed a starring role in Trevor White’s biographical crime drama Jamesy Boy as a troubled teen named James Burns.

Lofranco went on to appear in Angelia Jolie’s 2014 war drama Unbroken, John Henry Hinkel’s thriller film Home, Hank Bedford’s Dixieland, and the 2016 biopic King Cobra. His final on-screen acting role was in the role of John Gotti Jr. in 2018’s Gotti, alongside John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Stacy Keach, Pruitt Taylor Vince, William DeMeo, Leo Rossi, Tyler Olson, and Megan Leonard. Directed by Kevin Connolly, the biographical crime film centered on New York City mobster John Gotti, portrayed by Travolta.

(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

During his acting career, Lofranco ran over a cyclist with his SUV in Hollywood in 2013. The cyclist suffered severe injuries, according to CBS News. Officials shared at the time that Lofranco got out of his vehicle to apologize to the victim before leaving the scene. A judge sentenced him in 2015 to 50 days of community service, two years of probation, and $161,000 in restitution.

While Spencer Lofranco hadn’t acted in a while, he remained active on social media. His final Instagram post on Nov. 11 encouraged fans to subscribe to his OnlyFans, telling followers “the best is yet to come.” In addition to acting, Lofranco was also a talented artist and participated in a number of sports, including golf, hockey, and surfing.