'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Star Sonequa Martin-Green Shares 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4 Update (Exclusive)

After years of waiting, Space Jam: A New Legacy has finally arrived in theaters and is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Starring LeBron James as himself alongside the beloved Looney Tunes characters, the NBA icon is a commander in his own right, steering the ship for what is looking to be one of the summer's biggest blockbusters. But while James might be running point for the Looney Tunes, his co-star Sonequa Martin-Green is also a boss in her own right acting as master and commander of the USS Discovery on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery.

While chatting with the actress about her role as Kamiyah James in the highly-anticipated Warner Bros. film out now, the Alabama native revealed in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com that Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery is "looking great!" after her character, Michael Burnham, is now the captain. "We finally made it there. It was always a journey to the chair, but of course, I couldn't say when exactly it was gonna happen, so I'm really, really grateful that here I am," she said. "I've been solidified in the franchise in this way, Black woman, really big deal, right? So it's just going to be about what we have to deal with next and me getting acclimated as Michael Burnham as the captain of the starship and all the things I'll have to learn along the way."

Star Trek: Discovery premiered in 2017 and fans have been following along the cast's journey ever since. Now that Burnham has been honored with the title of captain, fans are eager to see the 36-year-old take charge. While that's an exciting move for the Walking Dead actress, she's also been busy starring alongside James in their new film together Space Jam: A New Legacy. While James has been in films before, it's not a role he plays full-time. However, coming from a pro in acting like Martin-Green, she was nothing short of impressed with the NBA champion as he came prepared for the new role.

"It was great! You know, I was really impressed with his preparedness. I think he knew what exactly was going to be expected from him," she said. Not only was it important for him to show up for his castmates, but also the fans since he was filling such big shoes following in Jordan's footsteps. She continued to gush how easy of a time he made things and how talented he is in front of the camera. Space Jam: A New Legacy is now out in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max.

