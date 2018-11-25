‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Dispels Pregnancy Rumors

Kathryn Dennis is not going to let pregnancy speculation ruin her holiday weekend.

The Southern Charm star sparked the rumors after posting a photo on Instagram Thursday of herself and her co-star Austen Kroll, which led to a fan speculating if she was expecting.

“Happy Thanksgiving y’all! Christmas cards coming’ soon,” she wrote on the caption of the shot.

“Someone looks prego,” an Instagram wrote under the shot of Dennis, who is dressed in a high-waisted black flowy skirt and a white blouse, and Kroll standing in front of a staircase, PEOPLE writes.

Dennis slammed the body shaming fan with one simple line: “No, I have just gained weight.”

Kroll also came after the rude commenter, calling out online trolls for their insensitive messages toward the reality television personality.

“*Some* of these people are absurd,” he wrote under the image. “Thankful for you! Oh, and my stomach is still recovering!” Later adding a shocked face and a face-palm emoji.

Some of her other followers came to her defense and gave her positive messages and relating to people eating a little too much during the holiday season.

“Girl you look Beautiful even if you have ‘gained weight’ you’re not alone,” one user wrote.

Earlier that day, Dennis posted another photo of herself, expressing her gratitude for the blessings in her life.

“So dang grateful today. For my friends my family my life,” she wrote. “I hope everyone enjoys their day. If you take the time to look back at your life no matter the ups and downs there’s so much to be thankful for today.”

“I hope everyone realizes how special they are and how unique life is in this sense of who all we inspire as well as those who inspire us. It’s the simple things,” she added.

The pregnancy rumors come as Dennis and ex Thomas Ravenel continue to fight over custody of their two children: Daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 3. Dennis filed documents for primary custody back at the end of October.

In her filing, Dennis accused Ravenel of relying on nannies to raise the kids, also referencing his recent legal troubles following sexual assault allegations. She also accused Ravenel of having “periods of impulsive and uncontrollable bouts of anger” and “extreme narcissism and anger management problems.”

In early November, Ravenel filed a counterclaim, saying Dennis only filed that to create drama for the upcoming season of Southern Charm.