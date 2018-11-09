‘Southern Charm’ Alum Thomas Ravenel Accuses Ex Kathryn Dennis of Seeking Child Custody Over TV Storyline

Thomas Ravenel is not going to let ex Kathryn Dennis change the terms of their child custody agreement without a fight.

Dennis filed documents in Charleston, South Carolina, at the end of October seeking to get primary custody of their two children: Kensie, 4, and Saint, 2.

As first reported by PEOPLE, Dennis accused Ravenel on relying on full-time nannies, and also referenced the sexual assault allegations against the 56-year-old reality star in the filing. Dennis also alleged that Ravenel “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”

Dennis also accused Ravenel of exhibiting “periods of impulsive and uncontrollable bouts of anger” and “extreme narcissism and anger management problems.” The reality star also criticized Ravenel’s most recent romantic partner Ashley Jacobs, alleging he encouraged her to “verbally assault and attack” Dennis on Southern Charm.

Ravenel filed a counterclaim on Nov. 6 denying all of his ex’s allegations and accusing her of filing her complaint “in bad faith, for the purpose of garnering media attention, creating material for her storyline on Southern Charm and ensuring her marketability as a ‘reality TV star.’”

In his documents, Ravenel further alleged Dennis’ attempts to seek primary custody are intended to secure her spot on the reality television series and “progressing her storyline as the ‘rehabilitated mother who regains possession of her minor children.’”

Dennis famously lost custody of her children and went to rehab in 2016 after failing a drug test. The couple now have equal time with the children.

Ravenel also claimed that Dennis filed her lawsuit “with the encouragement, condonation and/or express or implied permission of the producers of Southern Charm, for the purpose of providing dramatic material for the next season.”

Ravenel also claimed that Dennis has been diagnosed with multiple mental health conditions, though he believes she could be a “fit parent” as long as she is “properly medicated” and is in therapy. He requested that the court issue a restraint forbidding Dennis from discussing the custody battle on the show, on social media and with the press. He is also asking for the children to not be filmed or featured on Southern Charm.

The new custody drama comes as a South Carolina judge found probable cause for second-degree assault and battery charges against Ravenel, meaning the case will head to trial. The police began to investigate Ravenel after a woman reported him for sexual assault. The investigation led to his arrest back in September.

Due to his continued legal troubles, Ravenel will to be appearing on the upcoming sixth season of Southern Charm.