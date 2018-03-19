Source: Donald Trump Sr. Told Donald Jr. to ‘Knock Off’ Alleged Affair

A report from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton dropped a report on Monday that Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump nearly broke up in 2011 after he allegedly began an extramarital affair with singer/model Aubrey O’Day while she was a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice.

Within hours a new report on the alleged affair was released at the New York Post’s Page Six, where multiple sources claim Trump Jr. was planning on leaving Vanessa for O’Day while she was pregnant with their fourth of five children, and that the person who wound up stopping the process was none other than Donald Trump Sr.

“Sources say that Vanessa — who filed for divorce from the president’s son last week after 13 years of marriage — was devastated when he told her that he planned to leave her for O’Day,” Page Six reported.

The source claims Trump Jr. “pursued her (O’Day). It was him who chased her. He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving. I think his marriage to Vanessa was over long before Aubrey came along.”

Both the original source and a second source told the site that Trump Sr. stepped in and told his son to “knock it off” after he learned of the affair.

O’Day tweeted on the night of the 2016 election that “My story I didn’t tell is worth millions now,” though there is no definitive proof that she was referencing an affair with Trump Jr.

However, Page Six reports that multiple sources said O’Day truly was in love with Trump Jr. and never wanted nor accepted any hush money after the affair ended.

A third source told the site that once Vanessa found out, she “was going to leave [Don Jr.] then. That was the start of the downfall.”

That did not wind up happening, as the two remained together until Thursday when she filed for divorce.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement on Friday. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

While he may have been the one to end his son’s alleged affair, Trump Sr. now finds himself in the middle of his own infidelity accusations, as adult film star Stormy Daniels claims she had an affair with the President in 2006-07 while Trump’s wife Melania was pregnant with their son Ronan.

A separate accusation of infidelity came out against Trump Jr. on Friday as former model Melissa Stetten claims he inappropriately messaged her on social media just weeks after Vanessa gave birth to their son Tristan in 2011.