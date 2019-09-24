Sophie Turner Had a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During the Emmys Red Carpet

Sophie Turner attended the Emmy Awards on Sunday night wearing a pink Louis Vuitton gown, and the Game of Thrones star had a bit of a fashion emergency on the red carpet.

At one point while doing interviews, Turner appeared to have a potential wardrobe malfunction, but Queer Eye‘s Tan France was on hand to help her out. France shared a photo to his Instagram Story of himself helping Turner with her dress as a member of her team stood nearby with what appeared to be a glue pen in their hand, with Queer Eye star Bobby Berk also witnessing the moment.

“Trying to help @sophiet with a fashion emergency,” France wrote over the photo.

Turner wore a pale pink satin structured custom Louis Vuitton dress with belt detailing, finishing the look with a large diamond necklace, a coordinating ring and strappy silver sandals. Vogue reports that her Louis Vuitton l’Armure necklace was made with white gold, 640 diamonds and 305 baguette-cut diamonds and took over 1,175 hours of work to complete, while the l’Armure ring that Turner wore was also created with white gold, 64 diamonds and 25 baguette-cut diamonds.

The actor attended the show as a nominee, having picked up the nod for Supporting Actress in a Drama for her work on the last season of Game of Thrones. The HBO show was nominated for an astounding 32 Emmys, taking home two — Peter Dinklage won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and the show won Best Drama for a record-tying fourth year in a row.

In the midst of the awards, the cast of the show appeared on stage to say goodbye to the series, with actors Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maisie Williams all sharing their thanks.

“As much as we wish the show would have gone on forever our time had come,” Williams said. “Now we have a chance to thank all of those who watched.”

“It’s amazing how the entire last season was for us,” added Turner.

Queer Eye was nominated for six Emmys, taking home four wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards including Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting For a Reality Program, Outstanding Directing For a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality of Competition Program.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dan MacMedan