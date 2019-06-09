Sophie Turner Reveals She Once Tried to Pick up ‘Friends’ Alum Matthew Perry

Sophie Turner has revealed that she once tried to pick up Friends star Matthew Perry, and it did not go as planned.

Turner appeared on a Twitter Movie on Friday, going through her old tweets and sharing the stories behind them. In one, the actress mentioned that Perry — who played Chandler Bing on the hit 1990s sitcom — was working next door to where she lived.

“Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play next to my home,” Turner had written. The old tweet demonstrated her Friends fandom, as it called Chandler by the incorrect name on his mail. Turner did not explain when the tweet was posted, but apparently she was old enough to hope things would go further with Perry.

Find someone who loves you as much as @SophieT loves @Maisie_Williams and Chanandler Bong Let’s go #BehindTheTweets 💥 pic.twitter.com/7HdmKYCzkE — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) June 7, 2019



“He was!” Turner said, remembering the occasion. “I would walk around my corner every day to go to my local Budgens — which is a great little supermarket — and I would see Matthew Perry outside smoking a cigarette!”

It did not stop at a celebrity sighting, however, as Turner explained how she had schemed on getting Perry to talk to her.

“I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette. He… it was already lit,” she said. “So that was just embarrassing.”

“But yeah, he was there, and I thought he might see this tweet and then, I don’t know, reach out to me and ask me on a date or something. But he didn’t.”

Turner shed light on several other tweets from her past, both distant and recent. The actress illuminated her love for Spongebob Squarepants, her friendship with Maisie Williams and her take on the climactic Battle of Winterfell in Game of Thrones Season 8.

“It was rough, man, the Battle of Winterfell,” she said, as ominous music began to play. “We lost a lot of good people. Um, it was incredibly emotional, and I was sorry to have said goodbye to them and see them go. It was hard.”

Turner had previously praised the show’s final season and come down hard on the fans who were petitioning to have it remade.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” she told the New York Times last month. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Turner stars in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which is in theaters now.