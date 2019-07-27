Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Dog Fatally Struck by Car in New York City

Weeks after celebrating their wedding in Paris, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are grieving the loss of their beloved dog, Waldo. The Alaskan Klee Kai was stuck by a car and killed in New York on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

Waldo was killed on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the outlet reported. The couple’s dog walker was walking the pooch on a leash when he was frightened by a pedestrian and broke free. Waldo ran into the street, according to TMZ, and was hit by a vehicle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jonas’ rep told the outlet it was “a freak accident.”

The couple reportedly went to the police on Friday to file a report about their dog’s death. TMZ reported that Jonas and Turner put off filing the report because they were so distraught about their dog’s passing. Both are said to have visited a therapist after the incident.

Jonas and Turner brought Waldo into their family in April 2018. They have another dog from the same litter named Porky. Jonas was seen taking Porky for a walk on Thursday, TMZ reported.

Waldo and Porky are said to be brothers. Jonas got Porky as a surprise for Turner, the outlet revealed. He later adopted Waldo when they decided they wanted two dogs.

The Game of Thrones star announced Waldo’s addition to their family on Instagram at the time. She posted a photo of him sitting behind Porky in one of the two pictures she shared. In the second, he was shown in her arms.

At least one of the two dogs was featured in Turner and Jonas’ wedding. On June 29, photos of the dog, identified by fans as Porky, appeared on a leash in a tuxedo. He was photographed among the groomsmen, including Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Fans went nuts for the tuxedo-clad dog.

Hello it turns out I am unexpectedly EXTREMELY HERE for photos from Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s wedding particularly now I have fallen for one of the groomsman?! *plays ‘Sucker’ and dances wildly to celebrate nuptials* pic.twitter.com/Ic69nm3WhA — Jess McGuire (@jessmcguire) June 30, 2019

Turner and her husband haven’t addressed their loss on social media at this time. Turner hasn’t posted on Instagram in almost a week. Her last photo is of her and Joe nearly kissing. Joe last posted on Wednesday, sharing a photo from rehearsals for the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Beings Tour, which is due to kick off soon.

Fans continue to rally around the two on social media regardless.

“Man feel horrible for Sophie… This has not [been] her week.. first papz invade her privacy and now she lost her dog… Men that hurts… Hope you is okay and in a good mental space… Feel better [Sophie Turner],” one Twitter user wrote.

“Losing a dog is absolutely the worst. I’m so sorry and upset for you [Joe Jonas] [Sophie Turner],” another tweeted.