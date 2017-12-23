Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Speak out on Mark Schwahn’s Firing From ‘The Royals’

After former One Tree Hill executive producer Mark Schwahn was fired from his job on The Royals as a result of past sexual misconduct allegations, One Tree Hill alum stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton are speaking out.

43 women came forward. To the ones who did and to the ones who didn’t or couldn’t, I hope this news is a salve to your souls. To the other predators out there? I hope this is a lesson that sometimes, even if it takes time, justice is served. You’re next. https://t.co/Vq5R0obvjK — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) December 21, 2017

“Forty-three women came forward. To the ones who did and to the ones who didn’t or couldn’t, I hope this news is a salve to your souls,” Bush tweeted. “To the other predators out there? I hope this is a lesson that sometimes, even if it takes time, justice is served. You’re next.”

Burton elaborated a little more, writing a series of tweets to express her feelings about the situation. “The reason we cannot condone ‘degrees of harassment’ is because one day you get your butt or boob grabbed at work. And you laugh it off. You become conditioned. ‘She’s such a good sport’ they say. And then? You meet a Schwahn. A Weinstein,” she wrote initially.

She then went on to praise subsequent series’ that she starred on, saying, “I had no idea how bad [One Tree Hill] really was until I was taken in by the amazing cast and crew of [White Collar]. Thank you to them for showing me how it’s SUPPOSED to be. Thank you to the directors who called even though I wouldn’t audition. Thank you to [Grey’s Anatomy] and [Forever].

“And most recently [Lethal Weapon]. You have treated me with such respect and kindness. And my ability to speak up now, all these years later, is because I have seen what filmmaking should be. You can be talented AND kind. And thank you to my [One Tree Hill] sisters,” she added.

Finally, Burton ended her thoughts by saying, “You women are amazing. When I left all those years ago, I could have never anticipated how strong this bond would remain. It’s a good day, gals. Your art matters. It’s what got me here. Xoxoxo.”

Schwahn was suspended from his duties on The Royals back in November, amid sexual harassment claims brought against him by cast and crew from his time on One Tree Hill.

They recently announced that he was officially fired from the show.