‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi Weighs in on Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Results, Controversy

Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi was live-tweeting during the chaotic turn of events after Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas Saturday night.

Once McGregor tapped out, ending the match, Nurmagomedov suddenly jumped out of the octagon to attack a member of McGregor’s training crew. Nurmagomedov had become the UFC lightweight champion and kept his undefeated record intact after dominating McGregor in four rounds.

The punishment for Nurmagomedov’s behavior is still not determined. Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett told the Los Angeles Times there will be a “comprehensive investigation” into the post-match incident. UFC President Dana White said it was possible Nurmagomedov could receive a long suspension to have his title stripped.

The whole scene could only be described as “Chaosssss,” as Rossi tweeted.

“This is NOT the sport I LOVE!! Do NOT judge it for this,” Rossi added.

“All I wanna do is sit here & talk about how this was one of the BEST cards & most exciting fights I’ve seen in my thousand years watching this sport…. But….. Everyone is ONLY going to focus on the bedlam that occurred after,” Rossi continued. “TRUE fight fans, I FEEL YA!”

The avid MMA fan, who played Shades on Marvel’s Luke Cage and Juice on Sons of Anarchy, said he does not think McGregor deserves a rematch because he was completely dominated in every round. He called on trainer Tony Ferguson to decide “whatever is next after this s– show is sorted out.”

And before anyone asks,

“He (McGregor) talk about my religion, he talk about my country, he talk about my father, he come to Brooklyn and he broke bus. He almost kill a couple of people,” Nurmagomedov said during the post-fight press conference. “Worry about this. Worry about this s—. Why people talk about I jump over the cage?”

Nurmagomedov added, “This is respect sport. This is not trash talking sport. I want to change this game. I don’t want people talk s— about opponents, talk s— about his father, religion. You cannot talk about religion, nation, you cannot talk about this stuff.”

White said he was “disgusted and sick over” the incident.

“God knows what the (Nevada State Athletic Commission) is going to do to Khabib and his guys. I think they’re fighters. Will they even get a visa again to get back in this country?” White said, referring to the three Nurmagomedov teammates who were arrested for attacking McGregor in the octagon. “There’s a lot of repercussions from what they did tonight, ones I don’t even think they realize yet.”

As for McGregor, he has not commented on the post-match fighting, but said he was “looking forward to the rematch” on Twitter.

