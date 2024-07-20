Musician Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting: Questions Swirl About Police Action in Quentin Ravenel's Death

A community in South Carolina is still awaiting answers in an officer-involved incident that ended in Quentin Ravenel's death. Ravenal died in North Charleston, South Carolina, on June 28. He was 34.

Per the Post and Courier, police were called to a home on June 28 due to an altercation between Ravenel — a beloved drummer and songwriter who had worked with Meghan Trainor — and an unnamed homeowner. The initial report noted that when police arrived, Ravenel entered the residence in question. Details of what exactly transpired afterward are being kept murky by law enforcement; apparently both the homeowner and an unnamed officer fired shots. It's unclear which shots fatally wounded Ravenal.

The officer was also somehow injured while responding, though not by bullets.

Ravenal has since been laid to rest, but clarity has not come for the community. ABC News 4 tracked down the 911 calls attached to the incident, which led to even more questions. Multiple callers noted a suspicious person in the neighborhood who was allegedly acting strange. The person, whose identity is unclear, was also bloody, with a caller saying he had the appearance of being slashed or bitten. A gunshot was then reported, with a caller claiming, "I literally just saw somebody get shot."

This all occurred before the police response; now law enforcement's response time is under scrutiny. Cops took 20 minutes to get to the area, but the police station is only seven minutes away, per ABC News 4. The North Charleston Police Department offered an unsatisfactory response when asked about why officers took so long to respond.

"Unfortunately, at this time, we can't give you specific details about why it took officers that amount of time to respond to the scene," the statement read. "We are currently unable to speak directly with the officer involved, and we do not have information on his location before the call, the traffic conditions he may have encountered, or any other factors. Rest assured, we are committed to understanding the cause of the delayed response. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work diligently to address this matter. If you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us."