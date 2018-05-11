‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star David Labrava’s Teenage Son Kills Himself After Battling Depression

Sons of Anarchy star David Labrava shared heartbreaking news on social media that his 16-year-old son, Tycho, died by suicide after a battle with depression. Labrava, who played Happy Lowman on the popular FX series, opened up about the tragedy Wednesday night.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old,” Labrava wrote.

“He suffered from a depression we couldn’t see because he was a happy young kid,” he wrote. “Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them. I am broken.”

The 55-year-old actor also shared a GoFundMe page created by a family member. The donation page describes Tycho as “an amazing and beautiful soul.”

“Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend. He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh,” the page reads.

Labrava’s step-sister shared Tycho’s last wish: “give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organization,” which the family will honor.

At press time, the fundraising page has raised just over $1,000 of its $10,575 goal.

The actor took to Twitter to share more photos of his young son. In one, Tycho poses with Sons of Anarchy actors Kim Coates and Theo Rossi. He captioned the photo, “good times.”

In another photo, which he captioned “Tycho Times,” Tycho stands in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Fransisco with Labrava.

While details about Tycho’s depression are not clear, his GoFundMe page warns against spreading rumors.

“Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumors and learn to communicate with each other,” the page reads. “Please join us in our fight to raise awareness of the signs of depression! We need to honor our friends because we never know what’s hiding behind someone’s smile.”

Labrava appeared as Happy Lowman in 71 episodes and all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy, from 2008 to 2014.