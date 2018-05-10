‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star’s Teenage Son Mourned on Social Media

Social media users are mourning the passing of Sons of Anarchy star David Labrava’s son after the teen reportedly took his own life.

I am so, so heartbroken for you, and cannot begin to imagine the pain you are in. May your faith provide you some peace. — Kendall Mccomis (@KendallMccomis) May 10, 2018

“Im so very sorry for your loss and for the loss of another star in the galaxy to mental illness,” one fan tweeted out. “Depression hides under the surface, like a ghost in a cellar. Prayers to all who have suffered the loss of this young life. May his soul rest easy now.”

“So horrible… I wish you and your family strength and peace in the coming days and months,” another wrote. “Love to all of you.”

Your Beautiful baby boy 💔🙏❤🌷 — Shiree Lester (@shiree_64) May 10, 2018

Fans of the show from all over the world have been sending their thoughts and sympathies out to Labrava, with one from Mexico tweeting that she sends her “condolences.”

Memories of the good times 💞

Praying for you and your family. — Mixtress 🌊 (@MixtressNayNay) May 10, 2018

“I’m so, so very sorry for your loss. Many prayers for you and your family,” one Twitter user commented, while another said, “I’m so, so very sorry for your loss. Many prayers for you and your family.”

I’m deeply sorry for your loss no parent deserves to bury their children — Born2bMe (@neneLRG4MMG) May 10, 2018

“Hey David. I just wanted to say that I’m really sorry for your loss. No one should ever have to experience this,” another wrote. “Know that we got your back, and take all the time you need to process this. Stay strong enough to ride the tide. Sending all the love i possibly can.”

Labrava personally shared the sad news of his son Tycho’s passing, posting a photo of their family.

“This is my Boy Tycho. He took his life at 16. He suffered from depression that no one could see. Communicate with your loved ones. I am broken.” he wrote in a tweet.

This is my Boy Tycho. He took his life at 16. He suffered from depression that no one could see. Communicate with your loved ones. I am broken pic.twitter.com/9nkAAA70MS — David Labrava (@davidlabrava) May 10, 2018

He also shared a link to a GoFundMe page that is raising money for “a depression and bipolar organization” in Tycho’s name, as that was reportedly the teen’s last wish.