‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star’s Teenage Son Battled Depression Before Suicide

Sons of Anarchy actor David Labrava recently shared the sad news that his teenage son passed away, reportedly dying of suicide after a long battle with depression.

This is my Boy Tycho. He took his life at 16. He suffered from depression that no one could see. Communicate with your loved ones. I am broken pic.twitter.com/9nkAAA70MS — David Labrava (@davidlabrava) May 10, 2018

According to tweets from the actor, his son Tycho “suffered from depression that no one could see.” The actor also added a message, encouraging his fans and followers to “communicate with your loved ones,” finally saying, “I am broken.”

Labrava also shared a link to a GoFundMe page that is raising money for “a depression and bipolar organization” in Tycho’s name, as that was reportedly the teen’s last wish. “100% of your donations will join Tycho’s and go to a depression and bipolar organization,” a description on the GoFundme page reads.

“On May 5th, 2018 Tycho Spelis Chiusano decided to end his life. He was 16 years old. He quietly suffered from depression for years and didn’t know how to ask for help,” the message adds.

“An amazing and beautiful soul, Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend,” the message continues. “He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh. Tycho loved his family and friends. This is how we will forever remember him!”

“Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumors and learn to communicate with each other,” the message also reads, finally adding, “Please join us in our fight to raise awareness of the signs of depression! We need to honor our friends because we never know what’s hiding behind someone’s smile.”

In wake of the sad news, many Sons of Anarchy fans are mourning the teen’s passing and sharing condolences on social media.

“I’m so sorry, depression is an evil thing, takes so much,” said one user.

“Im so very sorry for your loss and for the loss of another star in the galaxy to mental illness,” another fan tweeted. “Depression hides under the surface, like a ghost in a cellar. Prayers to all who have suffered the loss of this young life. May his soul rest easy now.”

“So horrible… I wish you and your family strength and peace in the coming days and months,” another wrote. “Love to all of you.”

Fans of the show from all over the world have been sending their thoughts and sympathies out to Labrava, with one from Mexico tweeting that she sends her “condolences.”

Memories of the good times 💞

“I’m so, so very sorry for your loss. Many prayers for you and your family,” one Twitter user commented, while another said, “I’m so, so very sorry for your loss. Many prayers for you and your family.”