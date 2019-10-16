‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ryan Hurst Poses With Captain Spaulding Lookalike in Wake of Sid Haig’s Death

Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst recently shared a photo of himself posing with a Captain Spaulding lookalike, in the wake of actor Sid Haig‘s death. In the photo, Hurst is hanging out with some friends at the the Universal Studios Horror Nights event, and one of the characters is a cosplay version of the Devil’s Rejects character.

The photo comes a month after Haig — who famously played Captain Spaulding in House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and the trilogy’s finale, 3 From Hell — passed away.

In a September post on Instagram, Haig’s wife shared the sad news of his passing, writing, “On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.”

More recently Haig’s official cause of death was reported be due to heart and lung failure, per a death certificate uncovered by TMZ.

Following his death, Haig’s friend — and Devil’s Rejects trilogy creator — Rob Zombie issued a statement on his friend’s passing.

“I can still clearly remember the first time we met. It was at the Edith Head Costume building at Universal,” Zombie wrote in a Facebook post. “Sid came out of the dressing room wearing a clown suit which was a few sizes too small. We said hello then we both started laughing at how ridiculous he looked in his ill-fitting suit. We would find him a much better suit.”

“As we were making House Of 1000 Corpses neither of us knew he was creating a character that would live on and grow in popularity every year,” Zombie continued. “Sid told me many times how thankful he was for the Captain and how that character changed his life. He had completely given up on acting and now suddenly had found a whole new audience at the age of 60. I know he was thrilled and blown away by that fact.”

Zombie concluded his statement by writing, “The Captain is gone… but he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace Sid.”

Photo Credit: FX