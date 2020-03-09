‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘Mayans M.C.’ Creator Kurt Sutter Sends out Bizarre Tweet

Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC creator Kurt Sutter recently sent out a very bizarre tweet, and it has fans thrown for a loop. In the post, Sutter typed out a strange bit of text and symbols. His Twitter followers have since been commenting on the tweet, with one writing, “The only thing I clearly understand is that you’re tweeting gibberish from a desk top.”

Another joked, “Youre absolutely right Mr Sutter. All this politics is f—in up my brain. Happy new year btw hope all is well!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Knowing that Sutter is no fan of President Donald Trump, someone else quipped, “Wait, is that Trump’s speech translated?”

“OOOH a code that needs to be broken,” one another comemnted, while a fifth user wondered if Sutter had “been hacked?”

Sutter is most well-know for creating the iconic motorcycle gang drama, Sons of Anarchy, as well as it’s spin-off, Mayans M.C. However, last year, Sutter announced that he was let go from Mayans.

Initially, he stated that he was let go from the show after complaints about his behavior were made to the network, he later opened up to Deadline about what he feels the actual reason for his firing was due to.

“Here’s what I did wrong on the studio network side, the reason why I had to go away. It all started with a joke. And not a very good one,” Sutter said, then going on to describe the joke that he thinks upset FX’s new owners, Disney.

“There was a line in the Season 2 premiere,” he explained, “EZ [JD Pardo] and Coco [Richard Cabral] were getting off the bus at the school where the drugs were being processed. There was supposed to be a really gnarly playground out front. Filled with debris, dangerous looking swings, sharp objects, rusty jungle gym, etc. As they exited, Coco sees EZ’s distracted and says: ‘Lighten up Boy Scout,’ and gesturing to the playground, says, ‘We’re going to Disneyland.’ EZ replies: ‘Yeah? Guess this is where Walt buried all the Jews he had killed.’ Coco comments: ‘That’s dark man…’ And exits.”

“Although the joke came out of character and in any other environment, would have been typical of my brand of dark humor, I’m not an idiot,” Sutter went on to say. “I knew it would ring some bells. Whether real or imagined, I was already experiencing the tightening of the noose. It was manifesting in production issues, creating more hurdles, etc. I’ve learned over the years through trial and error – a lot of error – how to push back to protect story from corporate conformity.”

Mayans M.C. aired its Season 2 finale in 2019, and has been renewed for Season 3.

Photo Credit: Getty Images