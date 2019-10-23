‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals Chibs Throwback as Character Makes ‘Mayans M.C.’ Debut

Kurt Sutter is throwing it back to his Sons of Anarchy days amid his firing from FX and Disney. The Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. creator shared a photo of Tommy Flanagan as SAMCRO member Filip “Chibs” Telford talking to Scott Glenn, who originally played SAMCRO president Clay Morrow before Ron Perlman ultimately took the role.

Sutter shared the shot of the then-Sergeant at Arms and President as a way of hyping up this week’s Mayans M.C. episode, which featured a rare cameo from several fan-favorite SOA characters, including Chibs (Flanagan), Happy (David Labrava), Quinn (Rusty Coones) and Montez (Jacob Vargas). Chibs led the charge to the unexpected meeting with Bishop (Michael Irby) and the rest of the Mayans.

“Chibs and the original Clay, the indomitable Scott Glenn,” Sutter captioned the photo. “The word is out, [Tommy Flanagan] sits down with [Michael Irby] this Tuesday. Mythologies meet. Transitions are completed. Don’t miss it.”

The meeting sees Chibs and the rest of the Sons help coordinate the Mayans takeover of the Sons’ guns supply business, as it was former SAMCRO President Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) final wish for his club to leave the gun trade.

Chibs reveals that the port where they get their supply is shutting down after one more drop and then the club will be done, and there’s nothing they can do about it — providing the perfect opportunity for another club to take over and finally get SAMCRO out of the business.

Things, of course, take a turn. Click here to read a full recap of the episode’s gun business dealings.

Sutter’s throwback post to the early SOA days comes amid turmoil for the longtime FX juggernaut, who was fired from the network as well as Disney after Disney’s human resources investigated complaints from Mayans M.C. cast and crew members. Disney owns FX as well as the studio that produces Mayans M.C., 20th Century Fox Television/Fox 21 Television Studios.

Sutter wrote in notes sent to his inner circle published by Deadline that he believes there is more to the story behind his firing, saying he believes Disney culture ultimately led to it. In one letter addressed to the cast and crew of the show, he said he was fired for being an “abrasive d—.”

Sutter had been working at FX since joining The Shield as a writer in 2002. He created Sons of Anarchy, which ran from 2008 to 2014 (as well as the SOA spinoff Mayans M.C.), and the 2015 series, The Bastard Executioner, for the network.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FX.