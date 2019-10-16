‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Kenny Johnson Teases Reunion With Ryan Hurst Amid Actor’s Hospitalization Reveal

Sons of Anarchy alum Kenny Johnson recently teased a possible on-screen reunion with Ryan Hurst, amid the Walking Dead actor’s hospitalization reveal. In a tweet, Johnson shared a throwback photo of himself and Hurst, referencing all the work they’ve done together in the past, and adding that something new could be on the horizon. With Hurst recently taking a role on the aforementioned AMC zombie horror series, it could be possible that Johnson may also appear in the series, but that is merely speculation at this point.

My brotha. The peace warrior Ryan Hurst !! Best dude ever. SOA. ,Bates Motel and now….??? We shall see !!! pic.twitter.com/vfnByllF6E — Kenny Johnson (@TheKennyJohnson) October 15, 2019

It’s also entirely possible that the two could be working on some other project together. The pair famously played Opie Winston (Hurst) and Herman Kozik (Johnson) on Sons of Anarchy. They both also appeared in Bates Motel as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hurst eventually replied to Johnson’s tweet, writing, “Kenny is my soul mate. If souls can be twins…we are born of the same stuff.”

Fans of the two actors have been commenting on their posts, with one tweeting, “Holy Ghost of Samcro is Kenny going to show up on [Walking Dead]? [Angela Kang] please make this happen.”

“This is my favorite post of the day!!!! Please do not tease that you are working together if it is not true,” another fan said. “I love both of you!”

“Walking dead! My dream is to have both of you two on my favorite show ever!” some else exclaimed.

Scared the shit out of me. I thought this tweet was saying hes dead now… thank god your not dead lol @RamboDonkeyKong ✌️ — 🤡D A L E🤡 (@dale_213) October 16, 2019

Johnson’s friendly post comes after Hurst recently revealed that he had to be hospitalized while filming for The Walking Dead.

“Oh my God. I landed in the hospital once this year from heat exhaustion,” he shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I’m in a leather trench coat and two layers under that in Georgia in the summer. It’s no joke, man.”

“[Greg] Nicotero [the show’s special effects expert] is a master teacher when it comes to zombie stuff, and it’s so comfortable,” he continued. “Even though you’re in Atlanta in 110-degree weather, I love wearing that mask. I really, really do.”

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images