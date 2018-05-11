‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Katey Sagal Upset About ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Being Canceled by Fox

Fans aren’t the only ones upset about Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s cancellation. Sons of Anarchy actress Katey Sagal took to Twitter to vent her frustrations Thursday night.

What a drag cancellation!! @Brooklyn99FOX

More fun to be had.

A new home to be found??#karenperalta @KateySagal — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) May 11, 2018

“What a drag cancellation!!” she tweeted, tagging Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Twitter account. However, the 64-year-old seemed to think that there is “more fun to be had,” writing, “A new home to be found??”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also used a hashtag for Karen Peralta, the character she played in a 2016 episode of the comedy series.

The “new home” the Superior Donuts star is referring to could end up being a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu, with the latter reportedly considering renewing the show on its service thanks to the outpouring of fan reactions on social media.

“While done at Fox, Brooklyn Nine-Nine may not be gone altogether,” Deadline‘s Nellie Andreeva wrote hours after the cancellation. “I hear that there had been incoming interest from other outlets about picking up the show. Hulu, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s SVOD home, is considered the most likely choice, and I hear there had been conversations about the show moving there.”

She went on to write that the show could follow in the footsteps of another cancelled comedy, The Mindy Project, which ran for an additional three seasons on Hulu after Fox dropped it in 2015.

“Both Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Mindy Project, which moved to Hulu after three seasons on Fox, are produced by Hulu corporate sibling Universal TV as well as 3 Arts Entertainment, so the companies have a deal template in place. Like The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a loyal, young audience that does most of their watching via digital streaming,” Andreeva wrote.

Other potential landing spots for the show include TBS, which has the show’s syndication rights, and Netflix, though Andreeva said that option would be a tougher sell than Hulu.

Fox canceled the Andy Samberg police comedy series after five seasons on Thursday. The show returned from a month-long hiatus in April to a 0.9 rating, which was the second-largest audience of the season and a 14-month high. Its latest episode scored a 0.7 rating, which put it at the same level as fellow cancelled comedy Last Man on Earth.

Series co-creator Dan Goor hinted back in April that the upcoming season 5 finale could serve as a fitting final episode.

“Fans will be satisfied in the unlikely event that it does serve [as our finale episode.]” Goor told TVLine at the time.

The season, and now series, finale titled “Jake & Amy” will feature Samberg’s Jake Peralta and Melissa Fumero’s Amy Santiago getting married, as the couple’s relationship has been the narrative crux of the five seasons.

Originally debuting in September 2013, the show will finish with 112 episodes across five seasons. Its initial season racked up plenty of accolades, including a Golden Globe for Samberg as Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy and the show overall for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

The final two episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air on May 13 and May 20 on Fox.