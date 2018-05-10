‘Sons of Anarchy’ Castmate Emilio Rivera Offers Condolences to David Labrava: ‘My Heart Goes out to You and Your Familia Brother’

After Sons of Anarchy actor David Labrava announced that his 16-year-old son died by suicide, fellow SOA star Emilio Rivera took some time to console his co-star.

“My heart goes out to You and Your Familia Brother, Very Sad News. RIP Tycho,” Rivera wrote on Instagram beneath Labrava’s post announcing Tycho’s death.

The comment from Rivera, who is set to appear in a recurring role in the upcoming SOA spin-off Mayans MC, was just one of the thousands of condolences piling up on Labrava’s social media posts about his son. Labrava shared several photos of Tycho, who he said suffered from depression, Thursday in tribute to his son.

The 55-year-old, who played Happy Lowman throughout the duration of the well-known FX series, shared several photos with his son as well as a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money to combat mental illness in Tycho’s name.

In one photo shared to Twitter, Labrava stands on a red carpet with Tycho and who appears to by Tycho’s mother in front of a Sons of Anarchy step-and-repeat banner. The photo appears to be a throwback to when SOA was still on the air prior to its final season in 2014.

“This is my Boy Tycho. He took his life at 16. He suffered from depression that no one could see. Communicate with your loved ones. I am broken,” Labrava wrote alongside the photo.

In another photo, Labrava stands with his arms around Tycho and the same woman. The happy trio stands in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and grins for the camera. “Tycho Times,” he captioned the picture.

He also shared a photo of Tycho apparently visiting the set of Sons of Anarchy. Tycho stands with SOA actors Theo Rossi (Juice) and Kim Coates (Tig), posing with their fists in the air. “Good times,” Labrava writes.

In another tweet paying tribute to his son, Labrava shares the link for a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money for “a depression and bipolar organization,” as per Tycho’s last wish.

The donation page describes Tycho as “an amazing and beautiful soul.”

“Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend. He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh,” the page reads.

Labrava revealed on social media Wednesday night that the 16-year-old “took his life a couple of days ago.” He wrote that his son suffered silently from depression and encouraged his followers to communicate and cherish their time with their loved ones.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old,” Labrava wrote in a more detailed post on Instagram Wednesday. “He suffered from a depression we couldnt see because he was a happy young kid. Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them. I am broken.”

Labrava appeared as Happy Lowman in 71 episodes and all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy, from 2008 to 2014. Rivera played Marcus Alvarez, the president of the Sons’ rival club, Mayans Motorcycle Club. Rivera is set to appear in Mayans MC, which premieres this fall on FX.