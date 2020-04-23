'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals His Favorite Childhood Book

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has been answering fan questions on social media this week, and fans have been loving it. Notably, while dishing out about his hit TV show, Sutter also revealed his favorite childhood book. Being most well-known for the hard-hitting action and drama of show's like SoA and Mayans M.C., it might surprise some to learn what Sutter was into as a kid.

After being asked about his favorite childhood books by a Twitter fan, Sutter replied that he always loved Dr. Seuss. "I remember I got one mailed to me every month for like... a year or two," he added. "Must have been a gift from someone. The classics -Green Eggs and Ham, One Fish, Two Fish... Hop on Pop, Are You My Mother? It was so nostalgic reading those books to my kids when they were young."

Came with a cheesy plastic bookshelf. I got those for my daughter when she was born 13 years ago. I still have nightmares about oh say, can you say! — j (@gioman62) April 14, 2020

Sutter became a household name after Sons of Anarchy hit big with FX audiences. Later, he created Mayans, a spinoff series, which also airs on the same channel. Sutter's relationship with the network soured, however, during Season 2 of Mayans, and he was let go. Sutter eventually sat down and spoke about the shocking turn of events, sharing his thoughts on what he things got him fired. "Here’s what I did wrong on the studio network side, the reason why I had to go away. It all started with a joke. And not a very good one," Sutter began.

"There was a line in the Season 2 premiere. EZ [JD Pardo] and Coco [Richard Cabral] were getting off the bus at the school where the drugs were being processed," he recalled. "There was supposed to be a really gnarly playground out front. Filled with debris, dangerous looking swings, sharp objects, rusty jungle gym, etc. As they exited, Coco sees EZ’s distracted and says: 'Lighten up Boy Scout,' and gesturing to the playground, says, 'We’re going to Disneyland.' EZ replies: 'Yeah? Guess this is where Walt buried all the Jews he had killed.' Coco comments: 'That’s dark man…' And exits."

Sutter went on to say, "Although the joke came out of character and in any other environment, would have been typical of my brand of dark humor, I’m not an idiot. I knew it would ring some bells. Whether real or imagined, I was already experiencing the tightening of the noose. It was manifesting in production issues, creating more hurdles, etc. I’ve learned over the years through trial and error – a lot of error – how to push back to protect story from corporate conformity."