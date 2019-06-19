‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Looks Unrecognizable With Heavy Beard for New Movie ‘Waldo’

Charlie Hunnam has officially begun filming the upcoming thriller Waldo in Atlanta, Georgia, and photos of the Sons of Anarchy star on set find him nearly unrecognizable thanks the addition of some heavy facial hair.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail see the actor wearing blue sunglasses and a hat pulled down low as he rode a bike on set on Tuesday, with a heavy beard obscuring his face and hair poking out from under the brim of his fedora. His incognito ensemble consisted of black jeans, a black leather jacket, a dark blue button-down shirt and a black bag slung over his torso.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Waldo is based on Howard Gould’s novel Last Looks and follows Charlie Waldo (Hunnam), a disgraced LAPD detective who has been living off the grid and is committed to owning no more than 100 possessions. Despite his reclusiveness, Waldo is pulled into a murder investigation surrounding an eccentric television star’s wife.

Lost star Dominic Monaghan was also seen on set in a crisp beige three-piece suit, blue button-down shirt, blue bow tie, leather loafers and sunglasses while holding an umbrella. His role hasn’t been officially announced, but the publication speculates he’ll be playing Alastair Pinch, the actor whose wife has been killed.

In a set photo shared by Just Jared, an emotional Hunnam can be seen stealing Monaghan’s wallet, with the former giving the latter a hug as his hand reaches into the actor’s pocket.

Baby Driver‘s Eiza Gonzales will reportedly play Waldo’s ex-girlfriend, Lorena, Clancy Brown will play plainclothes detective Big Jim Cuppy and Mel Gibson and Sophie Fatu will also star. The movie will be directed by Tim Kirby.

While Hunnam is currently filming Waldo, rumors are swirling that the British actor is being eyed to play comic book hero Green Arrow in the DC Extended Universe. According to We Got This Covered, Hunnam’s close resemblance to the character, real name Oliver Queen, has put him on Warner Bros.’ wishlist for the role along with a few other actors, though it will likely be some time before a Green Arrow movie ever makes it to cinemas.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg