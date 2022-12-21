'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Reveals She Almost Died

Kristen Renton is counting her blessings after her husband, Nick Manning, "saved" her life. The Sons of Anarchy alum took to Instagram Monday to recount her near death experience after she began choking, Renton crediting her husband's quick actions with saving her a she dubbed him her "MCM."

Renton recounted the terrifying experience on Instagram, beginning a lengthy post by writing, "Sooooo about last night." Shared alongside a photo montage of herself and her husband, she revealed that "this guy totally saved my life," before adding, "The Heimlich maneuver really works, I can promise you that now." Although Renton didn't go into much detail about the "scary, crazy experience," she did express her gratitude for her husband, whom she said saved her.

"I was so lucky he was with me, otherwise who knows what would have happened," she wrote. "Love you [Nick Manning]. Thank you for always being there, and being willing to get puked on. Good story for the grandkids someday...."

Renton concluded the post with a series of hashtags, including, "blessed," "happy to still be here," "I'm an idiot," "small bites from now on," and the sound advice of "don't choke." In the montage video included in the post, Renton and her husband were all smiles as they posed for a series of holiday-themed photos. In one image, the happy couple posed in front of lighted trees, with Manning in a second photo raising his eyebrows as he pointed to the camera. The montage ended with a photo of the couple sharing a kiss.

After Renton recounted her terrifying tale, many of her followers were quick to comment, many giving Manning plenty of kudos for saving the day. One fan wrote, "Whoa!!!! Glad he was with you too!!! Glad you're ok!! Good job [Nick Manning]." Another person commented, "Geez! And great job, Nick!" A third person wrote, "Am glad he was there with you, sending our love to you two. Hope you and Nick have a safe and Merry Christmas."

Renton is best known for her starring role as adult film star Ima Tite on Sons of Anarchy. The actress appeared in 12 episodes of the Kurt Sutter-created series during the show's run from 2009 to 2013. After leaving the series, Renton went on to appear in episodes of Anger Management and Dudes. She also notably played Morgan Hollingsworth on Days of Our Lives from 2007 to 2008 and starred in Lifetime's One Small Discretion as well as episodes of The Glades and CSI: Miami.