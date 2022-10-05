'911: Lone Star' Actor Suffers Painful Kitchen Injury

911: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein is recovering after he suffered a gruesome injury in the kitchen. The actor was left with a bloody hand after his attempt to cook himself up a meal resulted in a severe cut, prompting Rubinstein to share a warning with fans about kitchen safety.

Rubinstein documented the scary kitchen mishap on social media on Friday, Sept. 30, when he took to his Instagram Story to share the aftermath of his run-in with a mandolin slicer, a culinary utensil used for slicing and for cutting. It seems that as the actor was preparing some food, he somehow had a severe mishap that resulted in him cutting the tip of his thumb off. Rubinstein shared an image of the gruesome injury, which you can view on Hello! here, alongside a message reading, "Warning: Mandolins can chop off parts of fingers."

Fans will best recognize Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand, a firefighter with the 126, on Fox's hit series 9-1-1: Lone Star. The actor has starred in the role since the series' debut season in 2020. The show follows Rubinstein's character and his father Owen Strand, who had to rebuild his Manhattan firehouse after he was the lone survivor of the firehouse on 9/11. After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, he and his son travel to the Lone Star state to help them rebuild. Along with Rubinstein and Rob Lowe, 9-1-1: Lone Star stars Liv Tyler, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julian Works, Gina Torres, Brianna Baker, Kelsey Yates, and Skyler Yates.

Filming on the fourth season of the series is currently underway, and while there is no indication as to when the new episodes will drop, Rubinstein already has fans worried about his onscreen counterpart. Amid his behind-the-scenes glimpses into production, Rubinstein on Tuesday. Oct. 3 shared some first-look images of his character from the upcoming season, and many fans couldn't help but notice that TK was not wearing his engagement ring. In Season 3 finale, TK and Carlos Reyes got engaged.

The absence of the engagement ring sparked plenty of concern, with one person writing in the comments, "Bestie where is the ring," while several others noted that TK looked unhappy, one person asking, "Why is he sad this season?" Rubinstein did not reply to the comments, so it seems fans will ultimately have to wait to find out what's up with TK until Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres on Fox. The network has not yet announced a premiere date.