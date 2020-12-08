'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Kristen Renton Mourns Death of Dog Barkley

✖

Former Sons of Anarchy star Kristen Renton is mourning the loss of her dog, Barkley. The actress, who starred in 12 episodes of the fan-favorite Kurt Sutter-created series, revealed to fans Monday that Barkley had crossed "the rainbow bridge" on Sunday, Renton penning a heartbreaking note in tribute.

In the post, the actress shared several photos of Barkley, writing that she "will miss your sweet soul and silly little personality." She said that "there will never be another Barkley" and that her late dog Roxy "will take good care of you in Heaven. RIP little dude, we love you." Renton also used the post to encourage pet adoption, including the hashtags "adopt don't shop" and "animal rescue."

The post was immediately met with an outpouring of condolences and support from the actress' more than 33,000 followers. One fan, writing that they were "so sorry" for her loss, said that they "know your love for your fur babies is deeper than the ocean" and that "Barkley couldn't have hoped for a better dog mommy. My heart is with you during this difficult time." Another commented that they were "sending love and prayers" Renton's way. The actress even received a message from the official Instagram account for PETA, which wrote, "we are so sorry for your loss. May your memories together live on forever in your heart. Sending so much love."

Barkley's death came just two months after Renton marked the four-year anniversary of her dog Roxy's death. On Sept. 29, Renton posted tribute to her late pooch, writing that she "can not believe it's been 4 years since my Roxy Momma crossed the rainbow bridge." Sharing a series of photos of Roxy, Renton went on to express her sorrow, stating, "miss her more and more every single day. Sometimes something beautiful comes into your life, completely unexpectedly, and changes you forever."

Renton is best known for her recurring role as adult film star Ima Tite on Sons of Anarchy. She appeared in 12 episodes during the show's run, from 2009 to 2013. After leaving the series, Renton went on to appear in episodes of Anger Management and Dudes. She also played Morgan Hollingsworth on Days of Our Lives from 2007 to 2008, and starred in Lifetime's One Small Discretion and episodes of The Glades and CSI: Miami. Her most recent credits include American Zombieland and T11 Incomplete, which both released this year. According to her IMDb profile, she is next set to appear in The Crickets Dance and Don't Look There.