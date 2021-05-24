'Sons of Anarchy' Star Jimmy Smits to Receive Massive Honor

✖

Sons of Anarchy star Jimmy Smits is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor will become the 2,696th person to receive a star on the popular tourist attraction in southern California. While the ceremony cannot host people in person, fans can watch virtually as they celebrate the 65-year-old.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to be honoring one of the hardest working actors in show business!" Ana Martinez, who is the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame said about the actor according to Patch.com. While receiving a star is exciting in itself, there's another special piece that will take place as well that Martinez announced. "The fact that we placed his star near the star of his favorite actor and co-star Gregory Peck makes this ceremony even sweeter. We are proud to add Jimmy Smits to our Walk of Fame family," she added.

Smits has 30-years of success in Hollywood under his belt. He's appeared in NYPD Blue, The West Wing, Sons of Anarchy, the Broadway production of Anna in the Tropics and he'll be appearing in the upcoming summer film In The Heights. The new movie tells the story of a bodega owner who debates on whether he should shut down his store and retire in the Dominican Republic after he inherited a family fortune.

In late April it was announced that longtime television personality Kathie Lee Gifford received a Hollywood star with a little help from her friends. During her virtual ceremony, other big faces like Dolly Parton, Craig Ferguson and her former co-host Hoda Kotb spoke about their friend and what makes her so special. "Y'all picked well," Kotb said according to Entertainment Tonight. "Kathie Lee Gifford is so deserving of this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She is in a class all by herself. Kathie Lee is an original. I know because I got to sit next to her for 11 years."

"I think the funny thing about Kathie is we all knew her. I got to know her intimately, but everybody knew her and it's because she lived her life in front of us," she continued to gush. "We saw her meet her handsome husband (Frank Gifford) in front of us on the air. We saw her talk about her children and raise them in front of us. We watched as she went through difficult times in her life in front of us. We watched as she said goodbye to her dad and her dear mom in front of us. And we watched her say goodbye to her husband in front of us. It all happened in front of us. She shared her life with all of us."