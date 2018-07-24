Sofia Vergara Warns Followers Her Instagram Has Been Hacked: ‘We Are After Them’

When Sofia Vergara is away, the hackers will play. While the 46-year-old Modern Family actress was on vacation, she confirmed that her Instagram account was hacked after suspicious posts popped up on her feed.

One post, which has since been deleted, read, “Hello guys! I am giving away 1000 FREE IPhone X’s and Apple watches on my Instagram stories right now!!! Claim them before it’s too late! Gracias, Te amo.”

In her Instagram Story, posts told the viewer to “swipe up to claim” free iPhones and Apple Watches.

Vergara told her 9 million Twitter followers to beware the scam.

“Guys my instagram got hacked. Dont ansewer [sic] those idiots. Dont send them any info.we r after them,” she tweeted Tuesday morning. A representative for Vergara also confirmed to PEOPLE that her account was hacked.

Guys my instagram got hacked. Dont ansewer those idiots. Dont send them any info.we r after them. — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) July 24, 2018

The hack attack comes while Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello are on vacation at their beach house that looks to be somewhere in the Caribbean. While Vergara has not shared exactly where the house, nicknamed Casa Chipi Chipi, is located, she has shared several photos showing off their relaxing stay.

In one Instagram post shared before the hack, she and Manganiello posed playfully for the camera in the bluest of blue waters. In another post, she revealed that her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita joined in on the fun as well.

In one photo, Vergara, Ferguson and Mikita pose together in front of a seaplane on the beach. In another, all four smile for the camera amid the tropical scenery. In a third, Vergara bids Ferguson and Mikita farewell.

Ferguson, who celebrated his fifth anniversary with Mikita last week, thanked Vergara and Manganiello on Instagram for having them.

“Thank you @joemanganiello & @sofiavergara for bringing us to your beautiful #casachipichipi🐚🦀. You made our anniversary so special. Love you both!” he wrote in a post that contained a series of fun photos and video clips from the trip.

The tropical vacation comes before the Modern Family co-stars get back to work on the series’ tenth — and likely final — season. Series co-creator Steve Levitan hinted back in January that the show would end after 10 seasons.

“Our plan is to end it at 10,” Levitan told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that’s the right way to do it. Never say never, but I just can’t imagine that we’d go past that.”

Co-creator Christopher Lloyd, who also co-executive produced Frasier throughout the sitcom’s 1993-2004 duration, said that while he and Levitan have thought a little bit about how they’d like to end Modern Family, nothing has yet been set in stone.

“We went through these questions on Frasier, when we brought that around after 11 seasons and sort of said, ‘Well, the Shakespearean route on that is a birth, a death or a wedding,’ and we managed to effectively do all three in the final episode,” Lloyd said in January. “So it may be some conversation that starts there, but we haven’t figured out the episode we’re doing three weeks from now. It’s just a little over a year and a half from now. We’ve got time to think about that.”

While possible that the series could stretch longer than 10 seasons, the fact that its ninth season did not receive an Emmy Award nod for outstanding comedy series (for the first time ever) may play a role in the decision to end the series.

Levitan took the high-profile Emmy snubs in stride, however, reminding fans this month that the ABC comedy wasn’t totally shut out this year; it did land a nomination for sound editing.

“It was a hell of a run – especially in this day and age when there are so many great shows on so many platforms,” he told Deadline. “I’m thrilled for all the brilliant new people who get to experience the good fortune we’ve enjoyed. Plus it gives us a goal for next year: Earn our way back.”