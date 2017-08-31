Photos Reveal Sofia Vergara’s Lookalike Niece

While Sofia Vergara is usually the one commanding all the attention on red carpets, it was her niece Claudia who absolutely stole the show at the launch party for the new millennial-focused Latino media company Raze this week.

#RazeLive #Raze💥 Mongui? You okay? A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

The Modern Family actress attended the event with her 27-year-old niece, who could have been mistaken for Sofia's double. The two share striking similarities in appearance. Much like Sofia, Claudia has long brunette locks and a stunning physique.

Claudia hails from Colombia just like her aunt. At the Raze launch, she rocked a white pencil dress that featured embellishing panels at the waist and a plunging neckline. She parted her tresses down the middle and teased them into soft waves that fell past her shoulders. To complete her ensemble, Claudia opted for a minimal makeup look.

When you match your outfit to your lipstick😸 #AllRedErrthang #tapfortags A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Claudia has managed to build a massive social media following of her own as she has over 129k followers on Instagram. While the number is impressive, Claudia still has a long way to go before she catches Aunt Sofia, who has over 12.8 million followers.

At the launch party, Sofia sported a pale pink lace dress that showcased her enviable curves. The deep-cut neckline of the fancy getup flawlessly accentuated the Colombian beauty's ample cleavage. To complete her look, Vergara opted for a pair of nude peep-toe heels.

Also in attendance with Sofia was her 24-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara. He is Sofia's child with her ex-husband and former childhood sweetheart Joe Gonzalez, whom the actress married when she was only 18, according to Daily Mail.

Sofia previously spoke out during a conversation with People magazine about her son. She said: "Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding. I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well-mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes the sacrifices worthwhile.