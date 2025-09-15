Sofia Vergara Hospitalized, Misses Emmys

One Emmy Awards staple did not make it to the 2025 awards show Sunday night after an allergy sent her to the hospital.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara sent her regrets from the emergency room along with photo proof that she couldn’t make it. In the photo, one of Vergara’s eyes appeared red, swollen and teary while the other looked totally normal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Didnt make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER 🤣😩” Vergara wrote. “Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!🤣🤣”

Also included in the Instagram post were videos of Vergara lying on the emergency room bed and flushing her eye with water.

Plenty of the 53-year-old’s famous friends and fans alike took to the comments to send well wishes her way after seeing the allergic reaction.

“Oh no! Get well soon!🔥❤️” wrote Vergara’s America’s Got Talent co-star Terry Crews. “Oh no 😕😕❤️❤️” wrote Diplo.

“Still pretty tho 🔥,” wrote comedian Nacya Marreiro.

“Uncommon to have allergy in one eye only, a derm can help 😘,” said Linda Evangelista.

“Praying for a speedy recovery,” wrote travel expert Jason Fong.

“Who hurt my queen,” someone else joked, while others speculated about the cause of the allergic reaction. “If the makeup was purple it might contain eggplant which causes an allergic reaction,” one Instagram user wrote.

Vergara has not shared an update at the time of this writing. It’s unclear what led to the allergic reaction.

Vergara was scheduled to present at this year’s ceremony, according to a Sept. 9 press release. She’s not the only one who didn’t make it; Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane was also listed as a presenter but did not appear. Dane, who has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), was set for a Grey’s Anatomy reunion with Jesse Williams to help celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.

At the 2025 Emmys, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, the big winners were HBO Max’s The Pitt and Apple TV+’s The Studio, which were named Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively. Netflix’s Adolescence won the Limited/Anthology category, sweeping the main category and all the acting awards.