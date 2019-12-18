Sofia Richie Shares Flirty Emoji Message on Instagram for Boyfriend Scott Disick

While Sofia Richie and boyfriend Scott Disick are usually pretty quiet about their relationship, Richie reposted a photo recently to her Instagram story that featured Disick on a Talentless ad while using the sweating emoji. Talentless in the clothing company Disick started but didn’t ever talk about on the popular reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 36-year-old was looking dapper in the black-and-white photo wearing sunglasses and a hoodie.

The sweet pair have been together for 2 years now and seem like their moving in a more serious direction. As of lately, according to a source who spoke with Life & Style, the two haven’t seen much of each other recently and were finally able to get away to Miami for a couples trip.

“Due to their hectic schedules, they haven’t spend much time together over the past month, which made the trip even more special. They can’t keep their hands off each other,” the insider revealed.

They also said that the the 21-year-old and her boyfriend vacationed in absolute style during their trip down south.

“When it comes to vacations, Scott goes all out — they’ve watched the sunset from David and Isabella Grutman’s multimillion-dollar yacht, enjoyed romantic dinners and relaxed by the pool,” they said.

Richie remains relatively private when it comes to KUWTK and Flip It Like Disick, but this year, she has appeared on a few episodes of both reality shows. Disick even dished a few romantic details regarding Richie admitting that she makes him a better man.

“I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody that you can be comfortable with,” Disick said in a confessional style interview for Flip It Like Disick. “The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something. She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed be down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.”

Even Disick’s ex, who he shares three kids with, Kourtney Kardashian feels Richie makes him a better man according to one source who spoke with Us Weekly.

“Kourtney things Sofia brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them,” the insider revealed. “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl.”

At first, fans were skeptical of the pair, but they’ve continued to prove just how cute and serious they are!