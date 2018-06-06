Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Step out in Public for First Time After Breakup Rumors

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are proving those who doubted their relationship wrong, stepping out together days after they reportedly called things off amid rumors of cheating.

The two were spotted grabbing lunch at Nobu in Los Angeles on Monday, and captured in photos published by The Daily Mail.

See the photos here.

In the pictures, Disick looks casual in a black tee and chain paired with gray pants and white sneakers, while Richie looks athleisure chic in high-waisted black leggings and a matching bra top.

Disick and Richie reportedly had a minor break in their almost year-long relationship after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted cuddling up with mystery woman at Kanye West’s YE listening party. TMZ reported that Disick was telling people at the party he was single at the time.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Richie ended things after the party, with the insider sharing, “He cheated on her, and she confronted him.”

But Monday, Disick shut down rumors that he and his girlfriend had called things off.

Posting a screenshot of a TMZ story reporting that he and Richie were still together, Disick wrote, “We had no idea that we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us.”

Richie also posted a photo of Disick on Instagram calling him her “whole heart.”

She followed up with a second slide that read: “Never believe the internet.”

Another person told E! News that Richie broke up with Disick due to his “toxic behavior.”

“Sofia broke up with Scott after the pictures and rumors of his behavior in Wyoming were floating around,” the source said. “She couldn’t take it anymore. Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place. He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it’s just very toxic behavior. It’s very up and down.”

The source did note, however, that it wouldn’t have been out of character for the couple to reunite soon after their split.

“It’s likely not totally over,” the insider said. “They’ve broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together. No one would be surprised if they’re out again together in a few days or weeks.”

Looks like you can’t keep the two apart!

