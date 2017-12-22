Sofia Richie Sizzles in Santa Suit Video

Scott Disick wants the world to know he and Sofia Richie are still going strong. The 34-year-old shared a video on his Instagram story Thursday night of his 19-year-old girlfriend dancing in a festive sweater and her underwear.

In the video, Richie wore nothing but a Santa suit sweater and her underwear as she danced around the kitchen to her dad Lionel Richie‘s 1983 hit “All Night Long (All Night).”

Disick and Richie have been romantically linked in the media since May and since going public have enjoyed multiple romantic trips together (think: Venice, Milan, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta).

PEOPLE reports that Sofia is “very serious” with Disick, who raises three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian; Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

The source also added that Richie has been a good influence on Disick, whose party-boy antics pushed Kardashian to frustration on many occasion throughout their 10-year relationship.

“[Sofia’s] been great for him,” the source said. “She’s made a big impact on his life and hasn’t partied at all since they met.”

“His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy,” the source added.

The scantily-clad music video comes shortly after TMZ reported that Richie will not be appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians any time soon.

A production source told the publication that while Richie has been spending a lot of time with Disick, she’s not with him when he is with his and Kardashian’s three kids — which is when he gets most of his screen time.

Kardashian, who has moved on herself with 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima, is reportedly supportive of her ex’s new relationship.

“At this point Kourtney isn’t interested in Scott as a romantic partner,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in October. “All that matters to her is that he is a good father to their children. He loves his kids and he’s good to them. She does not care who he dates or who he spends his time with.”

The source continued that Kardashian didn’t influence the decision to keep the model off the show, saying none of the E! reality show family personally know her.

If Richie is included in a show, the source said it would most likely be an inadvertent shot at one of Disick’s club appearances.

Photo credit: Instagram / @sofiarichie