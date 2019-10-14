Sofia Richie Reveals Mishap That Ruined Her Outfit Hours After Flaunting It on Instagram

It was a fashion roller coaster ride for Sofia Richie on Saturday, as she debuted a new outfit and then stained it all in one afternoon. Followers took the emotional journey with Richie on Instagram, feeling the model’s pain in real-time.

Richie documented an apparel tragedy on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. The 21-year-old took a selfie in the mirror, wearing a sporty new get-up from Emily Ratajkowski‘s Inamoratawoman brand. It consisted of grey shorts that came to her mid-thigh with a high waist and a sports bra with a high collar.

Richie paired the sweatsuit with thin, understated sunglasses and a couple of bejeweled bracelets. She tagged Ratajkowski and her Inamoratawoman brand in the post, but soon revealed that things went south with her clothes quickly.

“Cool I backed into my tire,” Richie wrote over a video of herself walking around in the shorts later. She filmed her backside, showing a greasy black stain going diagonally down her butt.

Fans undoubtedly felt for Richie, knowing the pain of staining a new outfit far too soon, especially with something as tough as car grease. However, thankfully she was able to get on with her day.

Richie has been in the spotlight more than ever these days as she and Scott Disick take their relationship to primetime TV. The model is dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex and the father of her children, and this season she finally made the cut for the family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

So far, it looks like her first season on the air will be tense. In last week’s episode, Disick said that he will not give up any time with his kids he can get, but also said that he wants to see if he can include Richie in family time as well.

“I never want to miss out on anything when it includes my kids,” he said. “The past six to eight months, we’ve been on a couple of trips where it’s been Kourtney, Sofia, the kids, and it’s been great. But Sofia mentioned to me that she feels a little left out so I have to be careful not to overstep anyone’s boundaries and make anyone feel left out.”

Kardashian, for her part, said that she does not feel too awkward hanging out with her ex and his new girlfriend, so she is fine with them taking trips together.

“They don’t make me feel like I’m left out, which is nice,” she told her sister Khloe at one point. “Or else I wouldn’t go or invite her to come.”

The episode left Disick with some lingering anxiety, but it seemed hopeful that he, Richie and Kardashian could work it out.



KUWTK airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Television.