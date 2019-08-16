Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Accused of Photoshop Fail After 'Arm So Long' Photo Surfaces

Another day, another Kardashian-adjacent Photoshop scandal, and this time, the accusations are leveled at Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner's friend Stassie Karanikolaou. On Thursday, Aug. 15, Karanikolaou posted a mirror selfie of herself and Richie, with Karanikolaou wearing a gold knit dress and looking over her shoulder as Richie, in a pink Chanel dress and black sunglasses, snapped the shot on her phone.

"soofles and stroosel," Karanikolaou captioned the post along with a pink heart emoji.

Karanikolaou's followers immediately began commenting about the appearance of Richie's right hand, which appears unnaturally long stretched out over a bathroom sink, as well as Karanikolaou's arm.



"What's up with her hand?"

"what happened to sophia's hand? it doesn't look normal..."

"Why yo arm so long."

"What happen to your hand?"

"What happened to your arm Stass?"

"[What the f—] is wrong with her arm tho."

Karanikolaou and Richie have been traveling in Italy and France with Kylie Jenner to celebrate Jenner's 22nd birthday, which was on Aug. 10. Joined by Disick, Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott and other family members, the group has been traveling on a rented $250 million yacht and posting plenty of photos along the way.

This isn't the first time any of the women have been called out for editing their figures in their photos, with Jenner and Karanikolaou catching heat back in July when they traveled to Turks & Caicos to celebrate the launch of Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin.

In one photo Jenner posted, she and Karanikolaou can be seen standing in front of a brick wall wearing matching dresses in different colors. Several people pointed out the fact that Karanikolaou's left leg looks suspiciously thin and curved and Jenner's right hand appears unnaturally small, which seems to be clear evidence that the photo was altered.

"THE LEG AND THE HAND," one person wrote. "What happened to her leg," wondered another.

"We love a Photoshopped leg," cracked a third follower. "The Photoshop is starting to get really obvious now," another person commented, while someone else wrote, "What's wrong with her leg?! It looks like a straw."

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Mendez