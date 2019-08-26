Sofia Richie Gushes Over ‘Angel’ Boyfriend Scott Disick on 21st Birthday

Sofia Richie took to Instagram to gush over her boyfriend Scott Disick after her birthday celebration this past weekend. She referred to the reality star as her “angel.”

View this post on Instagram My angel A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Aug 25, 2019 at 6:17pm PDT

The Flip It Like Disick star bought his 21-year-old girlfriend an Aston Martin for her birthday and Richie made sure to post her surprise all over social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to view pictures at PEOPLE.

“Holy s—!!!! 21!” she wrote in one photo that showed the black luxury car decorated with a red bow. In another image, she took a photo of the inside and wrote “Best BF award,” adding, “LET THE DAY BRGIN” on another pictures that featured an upclose look at the steering wheel with her nails that said “21” on them.

The couple flew out to Vegas via private jet, along with Kylie Jenner and a few other close friends on Saturday. The group partied it up at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas for a day party and hit up XS Nightclub for the evening.

View this post on Instagram My angel A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Aug 25, 2019 at 6:17pm PDT

Disick and Richie have been dating since late 2017 after he parted ways from the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian.

“They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” a source told PEOPLE. “Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

Richie has also become great friends with Jenner since the Kylie Cosmetics billionaire dropped Jordyn Woods from her life after the Tristan Thompson scandal.

“Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they’ve bonded a lot through the years,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “They’ve always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people.”

Disick is said to be “beyond happy” with his new relationship.

While the two are usually off jet setting somewhere tropical and extravagant, recently, the pair decided to keep things casual with a “staycation” instead of a vacation. They posted a photo to Instagram that showed the two in a tub while Disick’s children were off in Europe with their mom.