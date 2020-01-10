Sofia Richie Debuts New Hair Color

Sofia Richie is going into the new year with a new look, showing off a new blonde hair color on Wednesday when she was seen heading to Mauro’s Restaurant in Los Angeles.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Richie can be seen walking down the street and wearing a white sweatshirt, bootcut jeans, black sneakers and black sunglasses, along with a small pink purse.

Richie had used her Instagram Story the previous day to document her hair appointment, taking her locks to a brighter blonde with the help of her stylists Tauni Dawson and Kathleen. She refreshed her ombré color with a balayage, which allow her brown roots to better blend with the light blonde at her ends. Richie’s hair was styled in loose beach waves, which she showed off on her lunch run on Wednesday. During her hair refresh, the model wasn’t alone at the salon, as her dog, a Dapple Dachshund named Hershula was perched on her lap throughout the appointment.

The 21-year-old first went blonde last year after sporting her natural brunette hue, transitioning to a honey-blonde color ombré that started brown at her roots, lightened to honey blonde before ending in a brighter blonde at the tips of her hair.

Prior to her color change, Richie showed off her makeup routine to fans in a video for Vogue, getting ready in a bathroom at her parents’ house before she was happily interrupted by her dad, Lionel Richie. In the clip, Sofia revealed that Lionel is up on his skincare regimen, even giving her some advice.

“My dad probably gets his nails [done], hair [done] and facials more than me,” she said. “I aspire to be like him. He’s obsessed with skincare. He’s the person who will come to me and say, ‘I love you, your skin looks dry. Maybe you need a facial?’”

Over the New Year’s holiday, Richie vacationed in Aspen with boyfriend Scott Disick and his kids, even twinning with Disick’s daughter, Penelope, in pink puffer jackets. The two were snapped in a paparazzi photo together, and Richie showed off her jacket in an Instagram post of her own, featuring the model standing with her arms out on a mountain and the caption, “Bright colored puffers are necessary.”

