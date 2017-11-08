Sofia Richie in Hot Water for Disturbing Turtles While on Vacation With Scott Disick

Model Sofia Richie is in pretty big trouble after breaking a Mexican law about disturbing wild sea turtles while on vacation with boyfriend Scott Disick this week.

Sending him off to the big world A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

“Sending him off to the big world,” the daughter of Lionel Richie captioned a photo of her kissing a baby sea turtle on the beach.

People in the comments were livid that Richie would disturb the baby turtle as it tried to get out to sea.

“The audacity makes me rage. Take a seat and stop flexing for social media,” one person said.

“Is it possible to backhand this b–ch through a phone screen?” another asked.

“Turtles can actually die when you pick them up like that,” someone chimed in. “You’re violating nature and its course of path.”

Technically the model broke the law. In 2013, Mexico passed a law making it illegal to touch nesting and baby sea turtles out of concern for the animal’s wellbeing.

Violating this law is punishable with fines and possible imprisonment.

The 19-year-old has been going hot and heavy with Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member Scott Disick for months after his split with longtime partner Kourtney Kardashian.

The two have been spotted vacationing everywhere from Mexico to Italy and are reportedly “inseparable.”